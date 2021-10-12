Tyga's facing some serious allegations after his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson claimed that he put his hands on her. Swanson filed a police report on Monday morning accusing him of getting physical with her and causing visible scars.



Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While Tyga was reportedly unresponsive when police went to his door, the rapper has turned himself in to the authorities, TMZ reports. The rapper was spotted heading into the police department where he'll provide his side of the story. Still, the rapper is facing a potential felony charge for the alleged assault.

In a video of Tyga walking into the police station, the "Taste" artist remained mum when fielded with questions pertaining to the allegations.

As reported on Monday night, Camaryn Swanson reportedly showed up to Tyga's house unannounced around 3 a.m. on Monday morning where she was allegedly acting belligerent. Tyga reportedly invited her inside of his house where things escalated even further. That's when she alleged that he got physical with her.

Swanson's mother picked her up before they went to the police and filed a report against Tyga. The police report stated that she was left with visible marks from being hit.

Swanson directly responded to the news reports with photos of the injuries she sustained. In a video posted to her Instagram story, she wrote, "I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to his but I have to stand up for myself."

