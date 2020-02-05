Almost a decade ago, Tyga came pretty close to topping the Billboard Hot 100 with his 2011 hit single "Rack City." Well, if his latest club antics tell us anything, it's that he's definitely trying to garner that same success for his latest banger "Ayy Macarena."

While "Ayy Macarena" is nowhere close to achieving the success of "Rack City" — it peaked at #3 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart a month ago — the song is still relatively early in its promo run so there's still time to boost those streaming numbers up. Then again, if Tyga can blast the song every week while throwing up stacks of money in the middle of the club, he might just have the winning formula to turn this one into a hit. Above all else, at least we can say that T-Raww for sure knows how to have a good time when he's out for the night.

Check out a few more pics below from Tyga's wild night in Miami that he posted on Instagram as well: