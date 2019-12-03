A rapper that's constantly on the move is Tyga. The hitmaking artist is either in the studio or somewhere in the world rocking the stage, and the continual work cycle, as well as the party lifestyle, can catch up with you. According to Times of India, Tyga was performing for fans in Mumbai when he shared that he wasn't feeling well.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"This is my first time in Mumbai, and I just love it here," the rapper reportedly said to the crowd. "I am a bit under the weather, but I thought to myself that this is my first gig in Mumbai and I cannot cancel it for my fans' sake. And you know what? It's totally worth coming all the way from Los Angeles and performing for you all."

The Daily Mail stated that Tyga was able to push through that show and even performed for fans in Saudi Arabia. However, things took a turn for the worse and Tyga ended up in the hospital. He shared a few images of himself wearing a protective mask with the caption, "Thank you to the doctors in Abu Dhabi for treating me w the best care."

On Monday, Tyga uploaded a clip of himself at the airport still donning a mask but on his way home. He also shared a video of his appearance on All That, so you can check that out, as well as a clip of his Saudi Arabia performance, below.