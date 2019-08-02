Tyga Taps YG & Blueface To Call Out "Bop" Women

Once again, Tyga has delivered yet another catchy single that we can only imagine will soon become its own meme. After teasing the song for some time, Tyga released "Bop" featuring YG and Blueface on Friday morning. The trio is set to drop the accompanying music video later on this morning, but for now, fans are enjoying the Mustard-produced track that tears apart trashy women who don't seem to have their lives together. However, Blueface delivers the last verse where he makes it clear that he loves thots, so he, personally, doesn't mind a bop or two. All this right in the middle of Hot Girl Summer.

Meanwhile, Tyga hyped the single by sharing a phone number on Instagram for fans to text if they wanted to get first-look access to the forthcoming music video. It's highly unlikely they were actually his digits, but the possibility made fans dial away ferociously. Check out "Bop" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You living life so rugged (So rugged)

She turned 21, you be clubbing

Girl, how you supposed to get a husband?

How you supposed to raise some kids and play that life bitch? (Life bitch)

Cheating on your baby daddy ain't chill (Ain't chill)

Hope the drugs make him make bail

When he get out, he raising Hell