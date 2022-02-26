For this week's New Music Friday, Tyga and Doja Cat once again united, and this time, it was for their single, "Freaky Deaky." The Pop-friendly, catchy tune arrived with a visual that proved that the two artists work well together, and in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Tyga spoke about working with Doja and revealed that this track is the lead single to his forthcoming album.

"She's a true artist. And I think we see that from her outfits, her lives, her TikToks, but that's what makes her, her, and she's a real true artist and that's what I appreciate about her," said Tyga. "Me and her, the first collab that we ever, it never came out, it was a long time ago before she really blew up. And then 'Juicy' was the first real collab that the world seen and I felt like the chemistry was so good there." He added that working with Doja was just as easy as collaborating with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne.

"So, this is the first single from my album that I'm working on, and sometimes I look up and I'm like, 'Damn, I got like eight singles,' not intentionally, but just because I'll hear certain beats or I'll hear certain songs or have a idea and then I'll just make that record, and then I'm compiling songs and I realize like, 'Oh, maybe this would sound good cohesively with a album,'" said the rapper.

"I think from where I'm trying to take it, what the new album sounds like sonically, I feel like this was the right lead single. And with [Doja], she's killing it right now. I'm about 80 percent done with the album," Tyga added before giving a tentative timeline for the album's release. "Hopefully... Probably sometime early summer, I'm thinking."

Check out the music video to "Freaky Deaky" below.