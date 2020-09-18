Tyga, Saweetie, & YG Talk Cash On Ying Yang Twins-Sampled Single "Money Mouf"

He's known as an artist who knows how to bring a bop and Tyga hopes that his latest will help continue his reign. On Friday (September 18), California collaborated heavily as Tyga, Saweetie, and YG joined forces on "Money Mouf." All three of these artists are at the top of their games as Saweetie has been enjoying the success of singles like "My Type" and "Tap In" while she continues to work on her forthcoming project, Pretty B*tch Music. The Bay Area rapper isn't the only one who has a new record coming, as YG announced earlier this week that his next album, My Life 4Hunnid, drops October 2.

Summer may be coming to an end, but Ying Yang Twins-sampled "Money Mouf" is keeping the party going well into the Fall and Winter with its nod to "Salt Shaker." If this track doesn't prove that, Tyga's recently launched OnlyFans certainly will. Check out Tyga, Saweetie, and YG on "Money Mouf" and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch I'm a king, like I'm playin' sack (Ball)

The b*tch tryna play me, I'mma play her back (Bih)

B*tch hoppin' on my d*ck like a Jumping Jack

I'mma pay for her ass, I don't like it flat (No)

I invest in you, I'mma get the money back (Yeah)