Tyga is being sued by his landlord for a whopping $200,000 for trashing and refusing to pay the $32k/month rent for his former Beverly Hills home. According to his landlord, the 30-year-old rapper left the house back in April after having damaged the kitchen’s flooring, counters, walls, and murals. Additionally, it appears Tyga installed a basketball hoop and new locks without asking permission to do so first, causing damage to the driveway and front door, and leaving his landlord further miffed.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Tyga left gouges in the kitchen’s White Oak flooring ($27,650), damaged marble flooring and countertops ($15,575), and damaged walls with murals and wallpaper ($103,160.25).

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Just two years ago, Tyga was sued by Simon Cowell’s ex-fiancee, makeup artist Mezghan Husseini, for not paying the $40k/month rent for the house she was renting to him at the time, and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Tyga’s many entanglements with the law. In 2018, he was sued for $157k for failing to return a 2014 Land Rover to the company he had leased it from, and in 2019 he was sued by Midway Rent-A-Car for $128k for neglecting to pay for two luxury vehicles.

