He's already entangled in legal drama after MSCHF found itself hit with a lawsuit over their Wavy Baby sneakers, but that isn't the only battle Tyga has on the horizon. In recent days, we've heard much about the rapper and his prior relationship with Blac Chyna as her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners has been captivating a global audience. There have been allegations about Chyna stabbing Tyga with a knife and testimony about threats toward Kylie Jenner, but yesterday (April 27), Tyga was reportedly sued by his former business partner.

According to RadarOnline, Won-G Bruny has sued Tyga, claiming that the rapper breached a contract and committed fraud.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

RadarOnline reported:

The lawsuit claims that, on January 1, 2019, Tyga and Bruny agreed to a contract in which the Taste and Freaky Deaky rapper would pay Bruny more than $1 million dollars over a three-year period made up of a $150,000 payment within five days of the agreement, $150,000 within five days of November 15, 2019, $100,000 for each quarter of 2020 and another $100,000 for each quarter of 2021.

It was also stated that Tyga did make two payments of $150K each but has yet to dish out the remainder of the alleged $1.1 million debt. Details regarding what Tyga was paying for were not named in court documents.

“You shall be engaged by the Company for the period commencing on January 1, 2019 (the ‘Effective Date’) and ending on December 31, 2021, subject to any applicable extension or early termination of this Agreement by you or the Company (‘Term’)” the alleged agreement stated, according to The Blast. “Unless you and Company otherwise agree in writing, a continuation of your engagement with the Company beyond the expiration of the Term shall be deemed ‘at-will’ and shall not be deemed to extend any of the provisions of this Agreement.”

Bruny has also accused Tyga of having a habit of "failing to make payments" while showcasing a "very lavish lifestyle." He also claimed that by operating Tyga Music, LLC, the rapper was in breach of their contract. Tyga has not answered the lawsuit at the time of this publication.

[via]