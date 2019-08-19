Instead of an episode of Sneaker Shopping this week, Complex’s Joe LaPuma decided to head out West and stop by Tyga’s crib in LA for the latest episode in their Complex Closet series. While there, Tyga showed off his insane closet that amounts to about $100,000 worth of sneakers.

The clip begins by Tyga showing off his arsenal of rare and classic BAPE shoes, disclosing that he’s been into them dating back to his middle school days thanks to Lil Wayne & Pharrell. Continuing on, we get a look at the rapper’s custom kicks and Air Force 1s, in addition to his more West Coast-flavored footwear ranging from Nike Cortez's to Vans and Chuck Taylors.

T-Rawww also has an appreciation for high-end footwear as well, as his collection includes styles from Fear of God, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci, among others. Standouts from his collection include Kanye West’s College Dropout Bapestas and a pair of Air Jordan 1 roller skates.

In addition to the sneakers however, Tyga also flexes some rare Louis Vuitton trunks and apparel, as well as his sunglasses and belts.

Check out the expensive and doped out closet from Tyga (below).