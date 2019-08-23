mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga Rounds Up Ty Dolla Sign & TakeOff On New Song "Slidin"

Kevin Goddard
August 23, 2019 09:21
Slidin'
Tyga Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Takeoff
Produced by d.a. doman

Listen to Tyga's "Slidin" with Ty Dolla $ign & Takeoff.


Tyga decided to come through today and release the deluxe edition of his Legendary album, featuring 4 brand new records. Of the new music, one song in particular is standing out more than the others and that’s Takeoff & Ty Dolla $ign-assisted cut “Slidin,” which we’re highlighting for y’all right here.

Over production from d.a. doman, Ty $ handles the melodic hook and croons about “sliding” in the DM’s, meanwhile Tyga & Takeoff spit their respective verses & rap about their late night fun with the ladies. “Got too many hoes, I just leave 'em on read/ Too much sex, shawty, you can give me head,” Tyga spits.

Take a listen to the smooth new single and let us know what you think. Legendary: Deluxe Edition out now!

Quotable Lyrics:

Ride with me, baby (Come on)
To the 305, slip and slide with me, baby (Yeah)
Show you when I get inside, all this time we done wasted (Time)
We got Cookies by the flavors and got bottles by the cases

- Takeoff

Tyga Ty Dolla $ign Takeoff d.a. doman legendary
