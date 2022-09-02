Tyga Returns With Summer Jam "Fantastic"

The last we heard from Tyga, he was sharing his nostalgic single, "Sunshine." For that track, Tyga sampled Lil Flip's classic of the same name and added guest features from Jhené Aiko and Pop Smoke. The loved-up track arrived with a music video that paid homage to the early 2000s, and it was a release that veered from other stacked songs in Tyga's catalog that are poised for party playlists.

He returns this New Music Friday (September 2) with another summer jam, "Fantastic," this time bringing back his familiar sound that DJs have already added to their club hits. "Fantastic" comes with a music video that shows Tyga in his element: stress-free, poolside with bikini-clad, twerking models...and YG is also on the scene, enjoying the sights. Tyga and YG recently shared their collaboration, "Run" with BIA and 21 Savage.

The production on this newly-released track plays heavily into the West Coast sound birthed out of California and fans aren't disappointed. Stream "Fantastic" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Is them t*tties real 'cause they feel like plastic

Ashin' out the blunt with a b*tch name Ashley

Run up on me wrong, put you in a casket

Turn you to a ghost, bring you back, black magic