Tyga Remixes The Macarena On "Ayy Macarena" Track

Milca P.
November 09, 2019 23:36
Ayy Macarena
Tyga has returned with a new track.


After teasing the track on social media for a few days, Tyga has dropped off his newest "Ayy Macarena" track.

As you've probably guessed, the selection samples a flip of Los del Rio's classic Spanish dance track of the same name. The update on the way the track actually rides comes courtesy of producer Pliznaya. It marks yet another assured hit from Tyga as he comfortably settles into a multimillion-dollar deal with Columbia Records. It also tags onto the trend that Tyga has adopted as of late in Latin-influenced sounds (see: "Go Loko," "Mamacita" and a very keen "Uno" remix).

Get into "Ayy Macarena" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitcheso n my dick, but my name ain't HarryPotter
She lick it up, make it disappear like "Ta Da"
She asked for some dollars now the bitch getting nada

