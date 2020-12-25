mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga Remixes Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro" On "Well Done Fever"

Alex Zidel
December 25, 2020 09:55
179 Views
10
2
2020 Tyga2020 Tyga
2020 Tyga

Tyler Herro
Tyga

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tyga releases his casual new mixtape "Well Done Fever" featuring a remix of Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro".


Tyga wanted to do something real quick for the fun of it, celebrating the competitive elements of hip-hop and giving his take on some of the hottest songs of the last year. The California native remixed Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's "We Paid", Pop Smoke's "Foreigner", CJ's "Whoopty", and many more. One of the standouts on his new Well Done Fever, which was released last night, comes near the end of the tracklist. 

We're shining a spotlight on Tyga's new remix of Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro", which is hosted by DJ Drama. T-Raw goes off on the remix, informing his audience that if they see him with a model, it's because they're getting close between the sheets, and if he lays down a verse on a song, it's always going to be a thumper. 

Listen to the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Back of the 'Lac but I'm never lacking
Maybach black and I move supreme
M.O.B. that's all my team
She coming to America, I'm Prince Akeem

Tyga
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  179
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tyga new song new music Jack Harlow well done fever DJ Drama
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tyga Remixes Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro" On "Well Done Fever"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject