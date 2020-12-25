Tyga Remixes Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro" On "Well Done Fever"

Tyga wanted to do something real quick for the fun of it, celebrating the competitive elements of hip-hop and giving his take on some of the hottest songs of the last year. The California native remixed Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's "We Paid", Pop Smoke's "Foreigner", CJ's "Whoopty", and many more. One of the standouts on his new Well Done Fever, which was released last night, comes near the end of the tracklist.

We're shining a spotlight on Tyga's new remix of Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro", which is hosted by DJ Drama. T-Raw goes off on the remix, informing his audience that if they see him with a model, it's because they're getting close between the sheets, and if he lays down a verse on a song, it's always going to be a thumper.

Listen to the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Back of the 'Lac but I'm never lacking

Maybach black and I move supreme

M.O.B. that's all my team

She coming to America, I'm Prince Akeem