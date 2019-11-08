Tyga is no rookie when it comes to bops that beg you to move and have the ladies wanting to do the same. "Dip," "Swish" and "Taste" are prime examples of the latter and they've each pulled in a Gold and Platinum status by the RIAA. So when Tyga comes through on Instagram with a teaser to his forthcoming track that's sure to be fire, we're all ears.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 29-year-old posted a throwback clip from Bill Clinton’s 1996 presidential election campaign that sees politicians, including Hillary Clinton, dancing to the famed song. “Macarena” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks in 1996 leading us to believe that Tyga may very well be able to do the same or close to - since he's already familiar with the charts.

The short clip was also accompanied by a verse Tyga has already laid down that hears him rapping: "Hey Macarena, Macarena, Macarena / Put the chopper on and ni**a turn it to a sprinter."

Tyga has already tested the new tune out at a club one night and by the looks of the clip below, it was already a hit. Who's ready for some new Tyga?