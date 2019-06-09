Tyga Offers Raunchy Club Anthem "Sh*t I Like"

Tyga recently dropped his chart-worthy album Legendary. To the doubter's surprise, the album was favorably received and became certified gold by the RIAA within twelve hours of its release. Many have considered the project as being Tyga's official "comeback" as a hit-maker in the music game. Along with being full of hits and head-boppers, the body of work relies on star-studded collaborations which include Lil Wayne, Blueface, Offset, Chris Brown, Swae Lee & more. The 29-year-old can be hated on for a lot of things, but making smash-hits is not one of them.

In "Sh*t I Like," Tyga offers listeners a slow and translucid track highly fitted for the club. As he chimes in on an X-rated encounter with a mystery woman, the artist raps over a soft tune and subtle base, but nevertheless catchy undertone. The rhythm sets a ghostly and sexy tone to the entire track, making it repeat-worthy, indeed. Perhaps so much that you may consider it as part of your bedroom playlist. Enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics

Ten thousand cash in your Prada bag, yeah

She said money make her cum and these n*ggas make her laugh