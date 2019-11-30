Tyga Links With Mr Eazi On "Tony Montana"

While he's been dipping his feet in Latin-inspired waters as of late, Tyga has hopped yet another border to join Mr Eazi on the Nigerian artist's newest "Tony Montana" single. The track finds both men flexing over the Killertunes-produced backdrop as they bring together their distinct flavor on the cut.

"The energy of the record defines where I am right now in my head," says Eazi of the new offering. "It’s like an announcement of my transition from Mr Eazi to Don Eazi. Once Killertunes (the song's producer) sent the record, it was an instant connection. I had two possible records I wanted to do with Tyga, one uptempo and this one, and he was attracted to this one more naturally. Working with Tyga has been a true collaboration — from writing to mixing, mastering and the video — I’m learning so much from him.”

Quotable Lyrics

Don't act like you know me

If you don't know my story

Real niggas don't snitch

They wanna share in my glory