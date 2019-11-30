mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga Links With Mr Eazi On "Tony Montana"

Milca P.
November 30, 2019 18:34
Tony Montana
Mr Eazi Feat. Tyga

Mr Eazi recruits Tyga for the latest.


While he's been dipping his feet in Latin-inspired waters as of late, Tyga has hopped yet another border to join Mr Eazi on the Nigerian artist's newest "Tony Montana" single. The track finds both men flexing over the Killertunes-produced backdrop as they bring together their distinct flavor on the cut.

"The energy of the record defines where I am right now in my head," says Eazi of the new offering. "It’s like an announcement of my transition from Mr Eazi to Don Eazi. Once Killertunes (the song's producer) sent the record, it was an instant connection. I had two possible records I wanted to do with Tyga, one uptempo and this one, and he was attracted to this one more naturally. Working with Tyga has been a true collaboration — from writing to mixing, mastering and the video — I’m learning so much from him.”  

Quotable Lyrics

Don't act like you know me
If you don't know my story
Real niggas don't snitch
They wanna share in my glory

Mr Eazi
