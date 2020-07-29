The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has shut down many businesses. Restaurants have been forced to close their doors due to the devastating decline in business and the economy has a long road to recovery. However, Tyga is rolling out a new virtual dining experience in an attempt to help struggling restaurants.

Tyga and restauranteur Robert Earl have teamed up for Tyga Bites -- a delivery-only "virtual dining experience" with baked chicken bites. Tyga came up with the idea prior to the pandemic. He and Earl, as well as Earl's son Robbie, came up with signature baked chicken bites including a secret recipe. "I wanted to make sure the whole menu, flavors, and even the packaging was on point,” Tyga said in a press release. “The bites are baked just right; choose a dip then take a sip! I even threw in some chocolate chip cookies for dessert.”

Tyga's new product is in partnership with GrubHub who will deliver the product. Delivery will be free throughout August for orders over $15. Tyga will essentially franchise Tyga Bites to any restaurant that wants to make some extra money in the pandemic and his team will teach the chefs how to make these anti-biotic, baked, boneless chicken bites.

Tyga's product will essentially serve as a side-hustle for any restaurant that wants to get involved. His company will train restaurant chefs on how to make these special chicken-bites that come in three types of options as well as 12 sauces, along with Tyga Tots and cookies for dessert.

[Via]