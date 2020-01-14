Tyga's relationship history has been public knowledge for years. Ever since he started hanging out with Kylie Jenner (as she was still a teenager), people have been snooping on the California-bred rapper to determine just who he's sharing his time with. Known for his booty-shaking anthems and his love of the nightlife, T-Raw has been around his fair share of models since his split from Jenner, but if you ask him, Eve Gale of Love Island fame is not one of them.

Love Island has become a runaway reality hit, instantly impacting drama fiends who opt for dating showcases to fulfil their gossip needs. Eve Gale, one of the stars of the show, suggested that she had been exchanging flirty direct messages with a famous rapper prior to her time on the island. Fans were shocked about the claim and, apparently, so was Tyga.

"Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him," said Eve according to DailyMail. "He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke messaged me too."

Tyga seems to have a different recollection of the attempted meet-up, laughing about what she had to say in a subliminal tweet last night. Shooting off a bunch of crying laughter emojis, T-Raw's replies were filled with memes ridiculing Eve, which he surely had a good giggle at.

Do you think Eve and Tyga were flirty or is it all cap?