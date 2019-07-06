We recently reported on VH1 Picking up the Scream franchise and this approximately 3 years after MTV took a jab at the series. As such, VH1 will revive the series and base it on the popular horror movie franchise of the same name. This time, however, the story unfolds in Atlanta and the third season will feature a brand-new cast of characters. That is precisely a predominantly Black cast which includes Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, both Faith Evans and her son Notorious B.I.G., CJ Wallace, and Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson. Additionally, members of the Hip Hop community will also make their presence felt in the series with Tyga joining in on the cast.

Most recently, the cast of VH1's Scream sat down for an interesting interview with the network wherein they discussed everything from how to escape serial killers (should you ever face them), their "death faces" along with a series of other comical input. Tyga, Keke Palmer, Terrence J and Jessica Sula amongst others are set to feature in the 3-night feature of the new Scream directed by no other than Queen Latifah. While we wait on the series to begin this Monday, check out the comical video above.

