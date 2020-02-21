Tyga is no stranger to showing lots of love in the strip clubs, as we saw earlier this month when he was in Miami for Super Bowl weekend. This time around, he was throwing up those thousands in New York City hot spot FlashDancers Downtown after tearing down the stage alongside Post Malone in New Jersey earlier in the night.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Whether he's turning up at the club or on the stage performing, as you can see above at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango concert last summer, Tyga seems to always find himself surrounded by a set of cheeky women. Tuesday night proved to be no different, as he partied the night away while dropping "10s of thousands" of dollars on strippers according to Page Six. He was joined by fellow rappers Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh amongst others, where they enjoyed VIP treatment and the company of close to 75 dancers. While Page Six was quick to call out his "cash-strapped" debts in the past, we can only commend the young king for going up on a Tuesday — he deserves to have some fun for all the decade worth of hits he's been blessing us with!

Turn up with Tyga below to his latest single "Ayy Macarena":