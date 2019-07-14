Tyga Joins Nef The Pharoah On "High Voltage"

Bay Area rapper Nef The Pharoah has dropped off his latest track, tapping Tyga for the assist on "High Voltage," just the latest piece of music to precede his forthcoming new album. Announced in conjunction with the single, fans can look forward to the arrival of Mushrooms & Coloring Books.

In addition to Tyga, Nef will recruit the talents of Sada Baby, ALLBLACK, Slimmy B of SOB x RBE, Rexx Life Raj, ShooterGang Kony, LOE Gino, and Scando The Darklord for vocal assists while production credits can be found in the likes of Brodinski and DTB.

Check out the full tracklisting below and get into "High Voltage" after the jump.

Mushrooms & Coloring Books tracklist:

1. Needed You Most (prod by montage)

2. Hit The Blade (prod by Apollo jets )

3. South Vallejo (prod by djfresh )

4. High Voltage (feat. Tyga) (prod by DTB)

5. Drought (prod by Jslappy)

6. Lethal Weapon (feat. Slimmy B) (prod by DTB)

7. Purple Cups (feat. LOE Gino) (prod by Koast)

8. Tap Yo Pussy (prod by djfresh )

9. This Bitch Said

10. Beat That Vest Up (feat. Shootergang Kony) (prod by DTB)

11. Rockstar

12. Soulless (feat. Scando The Darklord)

13. Love Got Us Beefin

14. Left Me In The Mud (feat. Sada Baby) (prod by djfresh)

15. Still I Rise (feat. Rexx Life Raj) (prod by konz beats )

16. Attempt 2 Snatch by Nef The Pharaoh (feat. ALLBLACK) (prod by Brodinski)

Quotable Lyrics

Ice on my neck like a snowman

And I'm already like Conan

Nigga, I get bags like doorman

This my moment

And your bitch suck my dick like it's stolen

-Tyga