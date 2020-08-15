Tyga Joins Cookiee Kawaii For The Remix Of "Vibe (If I Back It Up)"

It's been a big week for Cookiee Kawaii. Over the past few months of quarantine, the New Jersey artist's single, "Vibe (Back It Up)" has taken over TikTok, and damn-near every other social media platform. It's been bubbling but it's yet to really take the world by storm. That is until this week. She blessed the world with incredible visuals to accompany the original single. Just days later, she gave new life to the single with a brand new remix featuring Tyga. The lo-fi Jersey Club beat rings out while Tyga kicks things off. Finding new pockets of flow within the beat, Tyga brings his brand of raunchiness to the table. Though it will likely help it chart higher on the Hot 100, Tyga's star prowess still doesn't steal the spotlight from Jersey's burgeoning star.

Quotable Lyrics

Woo-sah, gotta new flow, got a new vibe

Back back, back that ass up like Juvenile

Woo-sah, gotta new girl in my new car

She on the dancefloor with no panties on

