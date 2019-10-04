Tyga made his way back into the headlines this week after he was spotted reconnecting with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who took a late-night drive to the studio with several of her friends. When photos of the former couple started surfacing online, many wondered what was going on between them. After all, Jenner dated Tyga for a long time before her relationship with Travis Scott. Could they have been testing the waters again? Both stars have spoken out to deny the dating rumors and T-Raw might have even taken things to a new level by frolicking around Universal Studios with a model on his arm, cementing the fact that he and Kylie are not going out.

The timing of the date is seriously interesting, especially considering all the talk surrounding Ky and Ty recently. Showing up to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, the two enjoyed an evening out and got pretty close. It's unclear how long Tyga and the model, Emily Hazelnicole Caro, have been hanging out or if they're in a serious relationship. Still, this is a pretty clear sign that Tyga is not exclusively looking at Kylie anymore.

Take a look at the rapper's rumored new girl below. It appears as though Tyga is finally starting to move away from Kylie clones.