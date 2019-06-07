His affiliation with the Kardashian-Jenners has made Tyga's name synonymous with tabloid headlines and salacious gossip. His romantic relationships have taken center stage as he's been tied to Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna. His financial dealings and rumored repossessions have made Tyga a focal point of punchlines and memes. No matter where he stands on the gossip circuit, it's undeniable that Tyga knows how to make a hit.

The rapper has been teasing a possible project for over a year. It was May 2018 when he first dropped his Offset-assisted single "Taste," a track that found its way onto Legendary, the album he released Friday morning. However, according to Tyga, he didn't have an album in mind when he started releasing songs. Earlier this week, the rapper sat down with Ryan Seacrest to discuss Legendary, saying, "I was just putting out singles, just putting out party vibes, and I was just recording as I went and people were like ‘We want an album! We want an album!’ So I was like it’s only right one year later, let me drop it for the summer.”



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Legendary has a few chart-topping artists to assist Tyga including J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Swae Lee, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blueface, and, of course, Tyga's good friend and longtime collaborator, Chris Brown. “Chris [Brown], I’ve been friends with for like 10 years now [and] J Balvin, I’ve always been a fan of his so I kind of just reached out to him,” Tyga shared. “He was like, ‘Yo, man, everything you’re doing, man, congratulations! Your songs, like, let’s work!’ So I sent him...two songs...because I’ve never done a song with a Latin artist, like a collaboration like that, so I sent him another song that was more Latin and it actually didn’t make the album and he was like, ‘No, I want to get on the other one, man! That’s the party one! That’s the club one! I want to be in the club, man!’”

Tyga is known for his bangers that have lasted the tests of time, whether he's flying solo or collaborating with other artists ("Rack City," "Dip," "Deuces," "Bubble Butt," "Loyal," and "Go Loko," just to name a few). If his goal was to create an album with a string of singles that will get people in a feel good, party-type mood then he's succeeded.