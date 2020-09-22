Tyga may not be the most political rapper out there -- his content usually centers around ass, money, and sex -- but he's doing his part in making sure that all of his followers are registered to vote in the upcoming election.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles-based rapper shared a picture of himself at a party with naked women all over the place. Making sure that the picture stayed up, he blurred out all signs of nudity, but the picture remained incredibly X-rated.

It looks like he's going for the same shock value with his new post, lounging around with two nude models and directing everyone's attention to what really matters: the election coming up.

"Register to vote," wrote T-Raw as his caption, posting a picture of him enjoying some orange juice spiked with Ace of Spades with two baddies. The women are fully nude but parts of their bodies have been blurred to prevent a violation of Instagram's privacy guidelines.

Tyga isn't the only artist preaching the importance of the vote. As of the last few months, many celebrities have been stepping up to remind their fans of how vital it is to get out and vote.

What do you think of this strategy? It's guaranteed to capture more than a few eyes.