Tyga Delivers Rump-Shaking "Mr. Bubblegum" Single

We're taking it back to the 2000s on Tyga's latest single as the California rapper gives a nod to a D4L classic. Tyga has developed a reputation of being a certified hitmaker as his summer-ready singles are club anthems and party favorites. He doesn't stray from his title on his Friday (July 30) release "Mr. Bubblegum," a name that is pulled from D4L's 2005 classic "Laffy Taffy"—and a track that is also sampled on the single.

T-Raw also dropped off the visual to "Mr. Bubblegum" and, as expected, it features a bevy of women showing off their backsides. Tyga looks as if he's in heaven as his face is wedged in between two voluptuous behinds, and lyrically, he talks about his sexual escapades while delivering a catchy hook that will surely be on rotation in strip clubs worldwide.

Stream "Mr. Bubblegum" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a cold-ass rapper, I get hotter by the day

And she know I hit it first but I ain't Ray J

Lock her with the blindfold but I don't go on blind dates (Yeah)

It's me motherf*cker, the one n*ggas love to hate (Yeah)