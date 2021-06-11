Tyga Delivers A Twerk Anthem On "Splash" Ft. Moneybagg Yo

He knows how to pen a party anthem and Tyga has returned with his latest offering. Tyga has been teasing his Moneybagg Yo-assisted "Splash" for weeks after promising to drop the track back in May. It's unclear why it didn't arrive back then, but fans were excited to receive the single at the top of Friday (June 11) morning. It looks as if we'll have to wait for the official music video, but Tyga has been sharing enough clips for us to piece together what we can expect.

In the videos Tyga has posted to his Instagram, the visual for "Splash" will include half-naked women, lots of twerking, and possible cameos from YG and Alexander "AE" Edwards. If "Splash" sounds familiar, it's because the track samples "We Want Some P*ssy," a raunchy 2 Live Crew classic from their debut 1986 album The 2 Live Crew is What We Are. Stream Tyga and Moneybagg Yo's X-rated party single "Splash" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Gon’ do it off the rip but she get wetter when I beg for it

Backshots ’til she tap out, arch her back and push her head forward

F*cked her ’til her n*gga got off work, snuck out when he wasn’t looking

He like, “Baby, why it smell like badussy?” Booty, d*ck, and p*ssy