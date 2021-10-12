Tyga is facing accusations of assault after his ex-girlfriend claimed he put his hands on her at his home in California on Monday morning. TMZ reports that the incident began when Camaryn Swanson, Tyga's ex, showed up at his home where she began yelling and causing a scene. Sources close to the situation said that Tyga, as well as his family members, believed that she was under the influence. However, they still allowed her inside to talk, though the screaming continued.



The shouting escalated to physical violence, Swanson told police. She said that Tyga got physical with her before she called her mother to pick her up. Camaryn called the police to file a report against the rapper.

Police said they took a report for felony report and indicated that Swanson had "visible marks" on her. Tyga has yet to be arrested and reportedly refused to speak with police when they went to his home on Monday morning. The rapper will cooperate, though. He's reportedly planning to go to the LAPD on Tuesday morning where he'll provide his side of the story.

Following TMZ's report, Camaryn took to her Instagram page where she shared photos of the alleged injuries. The posts show marks on her eyes and arms. "I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to his but I have to stand up for myself," she wrote. She also refuted claims that she showed up at his home unannounced. She reportedly has text messages revealing Tyga sent a car to pick her up to head to his home at 3 a.m.

