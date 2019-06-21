Tyga and Chris Brown have worked together on numerous occasions over the years so when Marshmello announced he had the Fan Of A Fan collaborators on one track, fans were excited. Shortly after the release, the lead singer of Chvrches put Marshmello on blast for working with "predators and abusers"-- referring to Chris Brown's incident with Rihanna and Tyga's relationship with Kylie Jenner. Breezy went off the rails with his response."These are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients. Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD," he wrote.

We haven't heard Tyga speak on the matter much but in a recent interview with Billboard, he actually responded to the claims in a diplomatic manner, although, he may have not understood why they were mad in the first place.

Well, people who aren't in the culture of hip-hop or rap only look at it as one way. It's all the same. I think they were more mad that Marshmello put out a new song right after they did one with him. But he's a producer and a DJ, so he's putting out new records with people every week. You get what I'm saying? But you don't hear us complaining. [Our song] was a little different from his genre and probably his fan base, which was cool though. And people like it, you know?

On the topic of Chris Brown, Tyga also explained why the two have them have undeniable chemistry together. "I think it's always better when you make music with somebody that you know and is a person you have history with," Tyga explained. "We've been friends for almost 10 years now, and we've been making music for that long. So it was very nostalgic."