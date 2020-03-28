mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga Assists Curtis Roach On Quarantine Anthem "Bored In The House"

Aron A.
March 28, 2020 12:00
Bored In The House
Curtis Roach & Tyga

Curtis Roach enlists Tyga for the official "Bored In The House" remix.


TikTok is one helluva drug, as we've seen in the last two weeks of social distancing. Those who've been stuck inside of their homes in fear for COVID-19 have likely been spending a lot of time surfing the Internet, sharing memes, and hopefully, discovering some new music. Detroit rapper Curtis Roach turned his boredom into a slapper recently with a preview of his song, "Bored In The House" which has since turned into the official quarantine anthem. As more people have made TikTok clips to the song preview, Roach released the official version featuring Tyga earlier today. With the crisp bounce of the Bay Area, we've received our first official quarantine-inspired banger. Tyga comes through with style but inevitable faces problems that only he, and Hollywood's elite, face. "Neck froze with nowhere to go, bitch," he raps before reminding his girl that there's only ramen available in his kitchen currently. Curtis Roach's full verse exudes swag as he details his day-to-day schedule in quarantine.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'mma socialize at a distance
I'm livin' my best life, mindin' my business
And my anti-socials for the win, win
Lock down, I'mma stay stayin' in, in

Curtis Roach
Curtis Roach Tyga quarantine
