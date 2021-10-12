Tyga is formally facing charges related to allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. The LAPD media relations Twitter account confirmed that Tyga, real name Michael Stevenson, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence.



Camaryn Swanson filed a police report yesterday accusing the rapper of assault. She claimed that she had arrived at Tyga's Hollywood home around 3 a.m. Sources close to Tyga said that she was acting belligerent and family members suspected that she may have been under the influence -- Swanson has refuted both claims. The rapper then allegedly invited her into his home where the argument got heated. She said that the rapper hit her.

Police said that she had sustained injuries in their report. While authorities did initially go to Tyga's home, he refused to speak with them. The rapper turned himself in to the police department this morning where he told his side of the incident.

Swanson later took to Instagram where she revealed images of the alleged injuries including bruising around her eye. She wrote, "I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore."

Bail has been set for Tyga at $50,000.

Tyga and Camaryn Swanson began dating at the beginning of 2021 but didn't go public with their relationship until March. It's unclear when the couple called it quits.

