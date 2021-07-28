This Friday is looking like it will be quite an eventful day, with new releases from Isaiah Rashad, Silk Sonic, and Logic officially in the mix. Now, it's time to officially add some new Tyga music to the batch. Though it's certainly been a minute since T-Raww delivered a complete studio album -- more specifically, Legendary in 2019 -- the man has kept busy with the release of various singles.

Now, hip-hop's favorite ass-man has officially announced another banger, just in time for summer's final month to roll around. As expected, the subject matter appears to be a Tyga favorite, as evidenced by some of the artwork shared on his Instagram page. Enter "Mrs. Bubblegum," the latest apple of Tyga's eye and the muse standing at the center of his upcoming track.

Curious parties eager for a sneak peek -- at both the music and the ass-laden visuals -- can head on over to T-Raww's Instagram page and peep a clip from the upcoming music video. Those familiar with Tyga's M.O most likely know what to expect. Lo and behold, within mere seconds he's already finding himself lodged between two asses, his expression equivalent to a man in a state of pure unbridled bliss.

Say what you will about the man, but he has mastered his hitmaking formula and nobody can take that away from him. Look for Tyga's new single "Mrs. Bubblegum," which appears to incorporate DL4's notorious ringtone rap classic "Laffy Taffy, to arrive in full debaucherous glory. In the meantime, check out the NSFW teaser clip below, and sound off if you're excited for Tyga's triumphant return.