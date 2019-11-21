mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga & Mr Eazi Channel "Scarface" On New Single "Tony Montana"

Aron A.
November 20, 2019 21:23
Mr Eazi and Tyga prove to be great collaborators on "Tony Montana."


Remember when Drake first made his official foray into dancehall and afrobeats with "Controlla" and "One Dance"? Do you remember when Tyga then decided to also try his hand at dancehall and afrobeats with "1 Of 1?" Although Tyga hasn't really dabbled in it too heavily, his recent feature spree has led him to link up with Mr Eazi for their new collaboration, "Tony Montana." Mr Eazi enlists Killertunes for the steamy production while he and Tyga deliver hazy melodies throughout their verses.

Tyga has been having quite the year in 2019. While songs like "Taste" and "Dip" helped rejuvenate his career, he made his comeback official with Legendary. He continued to flood the streets with new music in the last few weeks with the release of "MAMACITA" with Tyga and Santana. He followed it up last week with "Ayy Macarena."

Quotable Lyrics
I be the one wey them waiting for
Tell me what these haters be hating for
Pull up in a Ghost now we raising storm
Gold chains feeling like am Ghostface Killah
Don't act like you know me if you don't know my story
Real n***as don't snitch, they wanna share my glory

