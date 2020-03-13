mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga & Megan Thee Stallion Talk Dirty On "Freak"

Erika Marie
March 13, 2020 00:09
Freak
Tyga Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion let it be known that they aren't looking for prudes on their naughty single "Freak."


Heating things up on this Friday (March 13) morning are Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion. The pair have been teasing their "Freak" collaboration all week, including Meg who shared a video of herself modeling a barely-there leather ensemble that had tongues wagging. The Houston rapper is at the top of her game and Tyga is known as a certified hitmaker, so these two forces linking up is a well-received collaboration by fans.

Both artists aren't shy about getting down and dirty in their lyrics, and "Freak" is almost a contest of who has more naughty bars. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion continues to dominate with her Suga EP, regardless of the legal woes she has with her label, 1501 certified Entertainment. Now that a judge ruled that she can release new music whenever she likes, prepare to hear more from the femcee in months to come. Check out Tyga and Meg's Black Eyed Peas-sampled "Freak" and let us know if they have a new club banger.

Quotable Lyrics

I need a freak, bounce to the beat, yeah
Freak ho, tell me what to eat, yeah
Freak girl, tell me where to sleep
Swallow on the meat, hmm, tell me if it's sweet, yeah
I like a freak, do it in the car leave cum on the seat
Do it in the dark, I don't even wanna see (No, no)

