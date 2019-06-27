VH1 will be picking up the Scream franchise and this approximately 3 years after MTV took a jab at the series. As such, VH1 will revive the series and base it on the popular horror movie franchise of the same name. This time, however, the story unfolds in Atlanta and the third season will feature a brand-new cast of characters. That is precisely a predominantly Black cast which includes Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, both Faith Evans and her son Notorious B.I.G., CJ Wallace, and Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson. Additionally, members of the Hip Hop community will also make their presence felt in the series with Tyga joining in on the cast.

Season 3 is set to revolve around Deion Elliot, portrayed by RJ Cyler, a local star football player who will be returning to his hometown and tragic past. Though when the past begins to haunt him and threaten his plans for the future as well as the lives of his family and friends, things will eventually turn left. Suspense and horror will take hold as a mysterious killer known as Ghostface begin terrorizing the town. The series will be executively produced by Queen Latifah and contain six episodes. Scream: Resurrection is set to premiere on July 8th.

