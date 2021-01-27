Tyga & J.I. Assist Dimelo Flow & Sech On "Girls Like You"

Latin music continues to dominate the world and we've certainly seen a fair share of rappers trying to make that crossover. As Tyga's continued an impressive feature run in the past few years, he's been one of the many names to dabble in reggaeton and Latin trap on several occasions. This time, he's joined alongside J.I. for Dimelo Flow and Sech's new single, "Girl Like You." The infectious melodies ride over laid back Latin production as J.I. and Tyga get into the sing-rap flow even deeper for this one. J.I., too, is no stranger to this sound as he's incorporated in his own music in the past.

Check out the latest record from Dimelo & Sech ft. Tyga and J.I. below. Check out recent interview with J.I. here.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel like I need you

Be there if I need to

Show you what it means to fall in love

I keep staring at your features

And how you got those features

