Leading the way on our latest R&B Season update is an upbeat soon-to-be certified hit called "Freaky Deaky" by "Rack City" hitmaker Tyga, featuring Grammy-nominated Planet Her recording artist Doja Cat.

When chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Compton-born rapper opened up about his experience making the collaboration, and couldn't help but sing his partner's praises. "She's a true artist," he said of the 26-year-old. "And I think we see that from her outfits, her lives, her TikToks, but that's what makes her, her, and she's a real true artist and that's what I appreciate about her."

Next up is another bedroom anthem in the form of an IV4 and Jeremih joint called "Stroke," which, as you can imagine, focuses mainly on laying pipe. "S-T-R-O-K-E / I need that stroke / Oh, give me that S-T-R-O-K-E / Fiendin' that stroke," the new arrival begins, only getting hotter as it goes on.

Kehlani came through with some new heat this week as well, sharing "little story" from their upcoming blue water road studio album. Along with the song, the "Toxic" singer shared a beautiful black and white music video that they directed alongside Alex Thurmond – check it out here.

Finally, we have Maeta's "Frank For You," which finds the Habits vocalist reflecting on her strong feelings for a man that she knows deep down she's not quite ready to commit to yet.

What R&B songs have you been streaming this weekend? Drop a comment below and let us know what we may have missed.