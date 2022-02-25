Tyga & Doja Cat Get "Freaky Deaky" In Visual To New Single

Individually, Tyga and Doja Cat have dominated the ever-growing Rap-Pop genre, and together, the pair have crafted a marketable hit. Tyga has long established himself as the party anthem hitmaker while Doja Cat has become the sought-after rapping Pop princess in today's generation of music culture. The two artists have stormed the charts and won awards, and now, they've collided on the catchy track, "Freaky Deaky."

It's unclear where this track will eventually land or if it's a one-off release, but it arrived with a playful visual. In the clip, it seems that Tyga continues to try to woo Doja, who pulls out all the stops to entrap with seduction. It doesn't look like it's something that Tyga is fighting off as the Planet Her star spends much of the music video in lingerie.

Watch the visual to "Freaky Deaky" below and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Body like December, ass on summer timÐµ (Eh, eh)

Take off the top (Uh, uh), sweet CarolinÐµ (Whoa)

Meet my jeweler, put ice on that (Eh)

Two diamond chains, what's the price on that? (Eh)

When you work, put your work, I invest in that (Yeah)