mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga & Chris Brown Link Up On D.A. Doman-Produced Single "February Love"

Erika Marie
June 07, 2019 04:22
1.4K Views
75
4
CoverCover

February Love
Tyga Feat. Chris Brown

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (18)
Rate
Audience Rating
12 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
3 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

The laidback vibe is perfect for some summer lovin'.


Valentine's Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean that Tyga and Chris Brown aren't in the mood for some "February Love." On Friday morning, Tyga dropped his highly-anticipated record Legendary, an album that boasts two Brown features. Earlier this week, Tyga released "Haute" featuring Brown and J Balvin. Since we've already reported on the one, we thought it would only be fitting to do the other. 

Brown lends his vocals to the chorus of "February Love," adding a melodic break in between Tyga spitting lines to an unnamed lady friend. Unlike a few of his other hits, on "February Love" Tyga raps to his lady about his love for her and why she stands out from the rest—with a few naughty lyrics sprinkled throughout. The smooth D.A. Doman beat cleanly compliments both artists' delivery, rounding out to create a chill vibe. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

February love (Love), you be my valentine ('Tine)
I showed you to the world (World), I put it on the line (Line), yeah
Mister Fallback, too busy with my life
You got me thinkin' marriage, I'm talkin' kids and wife

Tyga Chris Brown legendary
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tyga & Chris Brown Link Up On D.A. Doman-Produced Single "February Love"
75
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject