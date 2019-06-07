Tyga & Chris Brown Link Up On D.A. Doman-Produced Single "February Love"

Valentine's Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean that Tyga and Chris Brown aren't in the mood for some "February Love." On Friday morning, Tyga dropped his highly-anticipated record Legendary, an album that boasts two Brown features. Earlier this week, Tyga released "Haute" featuring Brown and J Balvin. Since we've already reported on the one, we thought it would only be fitting to do the other.

Brown lends his vocals to the chorus of "February Love," adding a melodic break in between Tyga spitting lines to an unnamed lady friend. Unlike a few of his other hits, on "February Love" Tyga raps to his lady about his love for her and why she stands out from the rest—with a few naughty lyrics sprinkled throughout. The smooth D.A. Doman beat cleanly compliments both artists' delivery, rounding out to create a chill vibe. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

February love (Love), you be my valentine ('Tine)

I showed you to the world (World), I put it on the line (Line), yeah

Mister Fallback, too busy with my life

You got me thinkin' marriage, I'm talkin' kids and wife