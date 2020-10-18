TyFontaine Enlists Coi Leray & Lil Keed For New Project "We Ain't The Same"

TyFontaine has continued to make a name for himself over the last few years thanks to his melodic brand of hip-hop that has become quite popular over the last few years. The artist has proven himself to be more than capable when it comes to hook writing and as a result, fans have come to expect quality from him. On Friday, TyFontaine gave his fans something to sink their teeth into as he dropped his second mixtape, We Ain't The Same.

This project has plenty of content as there are 15 tracks to listen to. While TyFontaine mostly goes solo throughout the album, on tracks like "Duse N Juice" and Mixed Emotions, he enlists the likes of Lil Keed and Coi Leray, respectively.

Stream the album below, and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Activities

2. Letting You Down

3. Off The Lot

4. Cuff Jeans

5. Sabbatical

6. Duse N Juice (ft. Lil Keed)

7. Mixed Emotions (ft. Coi Leray)

8. Delectable

9. Sticky

10. Seal

11. Dear Mama (ft. TheHxliday)

12. Birthday

13. Summer

14. Found

15. End Of Time



