mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TyFontaine Enlists Coi Leray & Lil Keed For New Project "We Ain't The Same"

Alexander Cole
October 18, 2020 12:55
118 Views
00
2
CoverCover

We Ain't The Same
TyFontaine

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

TyFontaine's sophomore mixtape is finally here.


TyFontaine has continued to make a name for himself over the last few years thanks to his melodic brand of hip-hop that has become quite popular over the last few years. The artist has proven himself to be more than capable when it comes to hook writing and as a result, fans have come to expect quality from him. On Friday, TyFontaine gave his fans something to sink their teeth into as he dropped his second mixtape, We Ain't The Same.

This project has plenty of content as there are 15 tracks to listen to. While TyFontaine mostly goes solo throughout the album, on tracks like "Duse N Juice" and Mixed Emotions, he enlists the likes of Lil Keed and Coi Leray, respectively.

Stream the album below, and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Activities
2. Letting You Down
3. Off The Lot
4. Cuff Jeans
5. Sabbatical
6. Duse N Juice (ft. Lil Keed)
7. Mixed Emotions (ft. Coi Leray)
8. Delectable
9. Sticky
10. Seal
11. Dear Mama (ft. TheHxliday)
12. Birthday
13. Summer
14. Found
15. End Of Time

 

TyFontaine We ain't the same new album Coi Leray Lil Keed
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES TyFontaine Enlists Coi Leray & Lil Keed For New Project "We Ain't The Same"
00
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject