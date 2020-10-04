mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TyFontaine Drops Trap-Pop Bop "Cuff Jeans"

Isaiah Cane
October 04, 2020 17:02
8 Views
00
0
TyFontaine/Internet Money Records/10K ProjectsTyFontaine/Internet Money Records/10K Projects
TyFontaine/Internet Money Records/10K Projects

Cuff Jeans
TyFontaine

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The up-and-coming artist dropped a quick hit just long enough to get our feet tapping.


Practically an infant in the rap game, TyFontaine is already making strides. After releasing his first mixtape, 1800, this year, the D.C. native couldn't stay on the sidelines for long. Already, he's returned with his head-wobbling tune, "Cuff Jeans".

The classic synths and 808s we might expect to take center stage in other artists' work instead floats in the air among TyFontaine, as his charming vocal controls the tone. The rising star's music video fittingly depicts a cartoonish landscape, equally as vivid as his voice and his production.

With each bar, he tiptoes through melodies like a pro, making a fluid heel turn from the most conventional of mumble rap standards to sing-songy breaks that even Drake could envy. The bubbly, semi-euphoric song, clocks in at only around 90 seconds, yet appears to purposefully pack a dense punch.

Said Ty of his creative process, “The feeling of making a good song is better than anything, and I want to make songs that people can hear and relate to or vibe to, something that people really cherish so that it becomes a part of their life forever.”

Quotable Lyrics
HighTide, chillin with my soldiers
Got to tell em 'cause they hating
These n***s be the closest wanna get rid of me

 

TyFontaine new music new music video new single rap mumble rapper
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS TyFontaine Drops Trap-Pop Bop "Cuff Jeans"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject