TyFontaine Drops Off New Track, “Numb”

Hayley Hynes
December 19, 2021 16:59
TyFontaine’s new single follows his deluxe edition of “Ascension” from October.


Just weeks after sharing the deluxe edition of Ascension, featuring 12 new tracks, TyFontaine has returned with another new release. This time around, the recording artist is feeling “Numb.”

“BabyUKnowImWavy,” Fontaine captioned a recent Instagram post promoting the song. “#beautifulmichigirls it’s up!” “I could get you wavy  too,” he reassures listeners. The nearly two minute long title feels like the perfect thing to listen to the next time you’re on a late night drive.


TyFontaine nabbed features from Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Joony, Summrs, Cochise, Pasto Flocco, and SoFaygo on his latest 25-track record, cementing his status as a rapper on the rise. With a new year ahead of us, only time will tell what new heights he’ll soar to in the future.

What do you think of “Numb”? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I popped out to Follie's
See some ass or some
Yeah, I'm so nonchalant
She know she love that shit
Ooh, I got cold or some
Baby, I'm cold hearted
I got pneumonia or some
Baby, I'm cold hearted

