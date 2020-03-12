When your father is considered to be a hip hop legend, it's difficult to come from under his shadow. Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace's life was snuffed out back in 1997 after he was gunned down in a drive-by in Los Angeles. The person or persons responsible have never been brought to justice, but the rapper's legacy continues to live on through his music, his fans, and his family.



Arturo Holmes / Stringer / Getty Images

March 9 marked the 23rd anniversary since Biggie's murder, and to celebrate his life, the rapper's daughter, T'yanna Wallace, hosted her first runway show for her clothing line Notoriouss. T'yanna's brother, CJ Wallace, was there to support his sister and rapper Casanova reportedly was the guest performer.

T'yanna was almost four-years-old when her father was murdered, and throughout her life, her name has always been attached to the rap icon. T'yanna told PageSix that she's ready for people to embrace her identity and see her as her own person.

“I don’t like when people say, ‘Oh, that’s Biggie’s daughter,’ because that’s not my name,” the 26-year-old said. “Now everybody knows Notoriouss clothing by T’yanna Wallace. I barely hear ‘Biggie’s daughter.’ I hear T’yanna first, and I like that.” She reportedly added that she's “making a name for myself... I don’t want to live off of my dad’s money. I want to make my own money. I worked in the cafeteria for a year while I attended Penn State.” Check out a few photos of T'yanna Wallace staking her claim in the fashion game below.