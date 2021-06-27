The Los Angeles Clippers are currently down 3-1 in their series against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals, but yet they’ve somehow managed to outscore them throughout the series 403-400. Every single game has been very close, and Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes this team can still come back to win it.

“Just got to take it one game at a time,” Ty Lue said after last night’s loss. “Just focus on Monday’s game, that’s it. Not focus on winning three games. Got to take it one game at a time, and that’s got to be our mindset. We beat Utah and won four games in a row. So it’s very doable. We’ve just got to make sure we’re locked in and understand what we’re doing offensively. I think we’ve got to be more locked in offensively to beat this team.”

Despite facing the 3-1 hole, Clippers star Paul George has also taken on Ty’s mentality heading into their do-or-die Game 5. “We’re definitely hopeful. Definitely positive. I mean, this series could be very different with a handful of plays that we could take back and different outcome on some of these plays. Tonight was a tough one. We had an opportunity to take the lead for a couple possessions. We just had a hard time putting the basket in the hole. That’s honestly the game. We played great defense. Just had a hard time scoring tonight.”

Look for game 5 to go down Monday in Phoenix at 9PM EST. Who you got winning?