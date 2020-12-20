Clippers' new head coach Ty Lue says he will implement star forward Kawhi Leonard into the offense in a similar style to NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, by running a triangle offense.

"We have put in two or three sets from the triangle and let Kawhi play in those spaces where Kobe and Jordan played in those spots as well," said Lue. "[Leonard] loves those two players. He really respects and looks up to those guys, so we're just trying to put him in positions [to succeed]. I was able to play with both those guys, but I also played in the triangle, so just trying to teach him that as well as teaching our team as well."

Lue played for iconic Lakers' head coach Phil Jackson from 1998–2001, where he learned to operate the triangle offense.

"I think it's a lost art," Lue said of the midrange game, which is emphasized in his style of offense. "I'm a firm believer in, 'why not work on what teams are giving up?' Every team wants to give up the midrange shot, the midrange 2s, and why not continue to work on the shots that teams are giving up.

ESPN Stats and Info reports that Leonard took the fourth most midrange attempts (325) and shot 42.8% on those shots in the 2019-2020 season.

The Clippers' regular season will begin on Dec. 22 against their inner-city rivals, the Lakers.

