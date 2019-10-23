Rich Paul is by far the most powerful agent in the entire NBA and his company Klutch Sports represents a whole slew of big-name players in the league. Paul rose to prominence thanks to his relationship with LeBron James who he has been representing for quite some time now. As you can imagine, Paul was on tap for the Los Angeles Lakers season opener against the LA Clippers.

Before the game, Paul was caught on camera speaking to Paul George and dapping him up. That's when all of a sudden, Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue came into the frame and broke up whatever discussion they were having. From there, Paul tried to dap up Lue but he was left hanging as they seemingly exchanged words. Don't worry, though, the whole thing looked pretty jovial and there doesn't seem to be any real bad blood.

If you're unfamiliar with their relationship, Lue was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers back when LeBron was a member of the team. Of course, Paul was LeBron's agent at that time so they have had plenty of conversations over the years.

It's unfortunate we don't have footage of a closer view of the exchange as it would have said more about the nature of what was said.

