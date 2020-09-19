Ty Lawson Banned For Life From CBA Over Commment About Chinese Women

Ty Lawson has played in both the NBA and the Chinese Basketball Association throughout his career. Most recently, he has been enjoying a stint in the CBA, however, that appears to be coming to a screeching halt. In a bizarre new development, Lawson has been banned for life after making some crass comments on his Instagram story.

As you can see in the screen grabs below, Lawson said "Chinese women got cakes on the low. Might switch up my stance soon lol." This post was followed up with an image of him in a strip club grinding with a dancer, all while using the caption "Yolo I guess." Clearly, the league did not find these posts amusing, as they swiftly banned him from the league, for life.

China has been known for its harsh stance on censorship, especially when it comes to comments like the ones that Lawson made. While we're sure he wasn't trying to cause any harm, he'll probably rethink doing that ever again.

As for his career, he will now be looking to either get back into the NBA or explore other options abroad. Needless to say, this is not the position you want to find yourself in.