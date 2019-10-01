In just a few weeks, Chris Brown's IndiGOAT Tour will come to a disappointing end. The singer has been on the road with Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas, Yella Beezy, and Ty Dolla $ign, and all of the artists have rocked stages from coast-to-coast since August. We've often received videos on social media of Brown's exceptional dance skills, yet, it was news of an interaction between Ty Dolla $ign and a young fan that tugged at heartstrings on Monday.

If you've been lucky enough to catch the IndiGOAT Tour live, then you've seen that Ty Dolla $ign has been gifting one lucky fan with a free guitar. There have been a few people who have shared their excitement about the singer-songwriter taking off the guitar he plays during his set and handing it over to them in the audience. "Front row seat, ty dolla sign handed me his guitar for me to have, and I’m on Chris Browns Instagram 💀 for my first concert, I’d say that was the ultimate concert experience 😭," one fan tweeted.

On Monday, a short video clip went viral that showed a young boy at the IndiGOAT concert making his way down the stairs that led to the stage. When he arrives at the front of the crowd, he is greeted by Ty who gives him a hug and gifts him with his guitar. As the boy walks away, Ty is the in background bowing toward him. The boy, overwhelmed with emotion, begins crying uncontrollably. The woman recording, presumably, his mother, comforts him before the clip closes out. Check out the tender moment below, along with IndiGOAT concertgoers commenting on Ty Dolla $ign's generosity.