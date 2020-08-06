You know what they say... the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. Ty Dolla $ign's girlfriend Zalia put her cooking skills to the test by putting together a nice spread for her man, which had the singer grinning from ear to ear, but the replies on social media were pretty brutal.

After Ty Dolla shared pictures of the meal his girlfriend had made for both of them, people put their reading glasses on and went to town on the multi-platinum recording artist.

"This doesn’t look properly done," wrote one commenter. "Doesn’t look throughly cooked," said another user. "What in the cat in the hat is thiiiiiiis," said another commenter, referring to the eggs that were prepared, comparing them to the classic childhood book Green Eggs & Ham.

As you can see from the comments above, pretty much everybody is trolling Zalia for her spread, which included eggs, some sort of bite-size sandwich, a salad, and more.

Regardless of whether the internet thinks she was trying to poison her man -- and that's a real thing that people are theorizing -- Ty seems to have loved the meal. "My babe made this just now," he wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.



