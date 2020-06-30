Initially teased during the Yandhi era, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West's "Ego Death" was set to be the continuation of their The Life of Pablo banger "Fade." After a year had passed, it was unclear if the track would ever see the light of day. From the looks of Ty's social media activity this week, the track will actually be released in a few hours, uncovering a graphic with most of the artists involved.

Ty Dolla $ign began teasing the song again on Twitter, sharing an animated photo of himself. Several characters stood beside him but they were blurred out. The next day, Ty returned by uncovering one of the other artists involved, revealing FKA twigs' involvement. Then, Serpentwithfeet and Skrillex were shown simultaneously. With only one more blurred-out body, the equation excited the masses. "Ego Death" would finally be upon us.

As it stands, Ty Dolla $ign has not officially announced the song. It was originally meant to be the lead single to his forthcoming album and it may still hold that spot. One person remains blurred out and, for obvious reasons, people are thinking it's Kanye West.

Join us in crossing your fingers that this is indeed the "Ego Death" rollout. If it is, we should be receiving it tomorrow!



